× Weekend Events: Tour de Midnight, Richmond Folk Festival,

RICHMOND, Va. —

October 13, 8 pm

Virginia State University celebrates Homecoming with several events including a performance by Actor and Comedian Mike Epps, Friday, 13 at the Multi-purpose Center. Comedians Sommore and Bruce Bruce will join Epps. The show starts at 8pm, tickets are available. Other performances include 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Lil Bibby, Rico Nasty, and Young Crazy Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m. For more show information visit www.vsumpc.com.

October 13 – 15

The Richmond Home Show, Richmond Raceway Complex, National Experts, speakers, and celebrities, sample foods and beverages from Virginia’s finest, http://richmondhomeshow.com/.

October 14, 9 am

Tour de Midnight is a bike ride starting from Midnight Brewery in Rockville, Virginia to Lake Anna, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia. At 100 Kilometer riders will go through the farms of Rockville, the historic town of Montipilier, breath-taking views like the Woodson Mill and stunning views of Lake Anna and cross the South Anna River on their way back. Our 50 Kilometer riders will enjoy Montipilier and Rockville as well as they will turn west past Montipilier and capture the last portion of the 100KM route. There will be food, music and craft beer at Midnight Brewery after their ride. The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia was established in 1978 to promote awareness about epilepsy and provide assistance to those with the disorder. For more information visit http://www.granfondoguide.com/Events/Index/5652/tour-de-midnight orhttps://www.epilepsyva.com/.

October 13 – 15

The Richmond Folk Festival is one of Virginia’s largest events, drawing visitors from all over the country to downtown Richmond’s historic riverfront. The Festival is a Free three-day event Friday – Sunday, featuring music, entertainment, cooking demos, food, children’s area and something for everyone. Free parking and Free shuttles. All shuttles will stop at two festival at 2nd Street and at 7th Street. Buses will leave regularly throughout the day. For a complete list of performers visit http://www.richmondfolkfestival.org/.

October 14 & 15

The 36th Annual Festival of India, Saturday *& Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm at The Greater Richmond Convention Center. The Festival of India is a taste of the food, culture, music, dance, and tradition that is India. The festival is a small slice of India right here in Virginia. This year the theme for the Festival Of India is “Festivals of India”. There will also be yoga demonstrations and lectures from experienced teachers. New this year, dancing after the festival. Saturday night is Folk night, traditional Indian dancing from 9 pm to 1 am. For more information visit http://www.thefestivalofindia.org/home.asp or call 804-783-7300.

October 14, 10 am – 4 pm

21st The Taste of Brunswick Festival, Saturday, Southside Virginia Community College Campus on Alberta, Brunswick County, Virginia, Home of the original Brunswick Stew. Festival features Brunswick Stew Cook-off, music & entertainment, arts & crafts, horse exhibition, food vendors, car & tractor show. Free, for details visit http://tasteofbrunswickfestival.com/.

October 14, 7 – 11 pm

Side by Side hosts Glitter Glam Jam, Saturday, at Diversity Thrift. The event helps raise awareness and funds for the region’s at –risk LGBTQ youth. Tickets $20 at the door. For more details visit www.glitterglamjam.com or call 804-644-4800

October 14, 8:30 am

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond (DSAGR) celebrates the 11th anniversary of its primary fundraiser, the Step UP for Down Syndrome 5K & Family Festival, Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the ACCA Shrine Center, 1712 Bellevue Avenue Richmond. DSAGR’s annual fall event features a 5K run/walk and a free family festival open to the public that celebrates the abilities and accomplishments of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome. Another highlight of the festival is the return of the Superstars Fashion Show sponsored by the Gap that begins at 11:35 a.m. and features individuals with Down syndrome. Among the day’s other festivities: 5K Run, begins at 8:30 am, Free Family Festival 9 am -1 p.m. rain or shine. Register and get more information at www.dsagr.org.

October 15, 3 pm

The first of four VAJAZZ Sunday events at the Valentine will take place October 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature Ms. Mercedes Ellington, granddaughter of the legendary Duke Ellington and a ground-breaking dancer, choreographer and Jazz advocate. Presented by the Richmond Jazz Society, Ms. Ellington will speak about many of the artists featured in the “VIRGINIA JAZZ: The Early Years” exhibition and sign copies of her new book, Duke Ellington: An American Composer and Icon. The event is free but reservations are required. Make your reservation at info@vajazz.org or by calling 804-643-1972. For details visit https://thevalentine.org/event/vajazz-sunday-mercedes-ellington/.