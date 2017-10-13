The Step Up for Down Syndrome 5k & Family Fest

RICHMOND, Va. – The 11th Annual Step Up For Down Syndrome 5K & Family Festival is happening Saturday, October 14th at the Acca Shrine Center. International Super Model Madeline Stuart and her mother Rosanna Stuart have traveled from Australia to strut the catwalk for the fashion show portion of the event. Madeline and Rosanna are joined by the Executive Director of the Down syndrome Association of Greater Richmond Terri Lancaster to chat with us about the festival; which consists of a 5K run starting at 8:30am and family friendly events from 9am to 1pm. For more information or to register for the run you can visit http://dsagr.org/