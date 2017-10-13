The ‘Richmond Home Show’ takes place this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Mark Bowe of the DIY Network’s ‘Barnwood Builders’ is the featured celebrity guest of the Richmond Home Show, happening this Friday, October 13th through Sunday October 15th at the Richmond Raceway Complex. The event will have more than 250 vendors representing every aspect of home improvement, including remodeling, kitchen and bath, decor, flooring, landscaping, and many more. Tickets are $6 online and $8 at the door, but admission is FREE this Friday for all active and retired military and first responders with valid ID. For more information you can visit http://richmondhomeshow.com/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND HOME SHOW}