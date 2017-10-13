The Festival of India returns to Richmond!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Come take part in the sights, sounds, and tastes at the ‘Festival of India’ happening this Saturday, October 14th and Sunday, October 15th at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Bhargavi Adikari, Madhu Mannepalli, and Saanvi Gourishetty visit our studio to share a sampling of the fine cuisine and culture available to patrons of the festival. The Festival of India will feature traditional food, Indian folk and classical music, Indian art, Henna tattooing, and information on tourist destinations across India. For more information you can visit http://www.thefestivalofindia.org/home.asp or call 804-346-9955

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE FESTIVAL OF INDIA}