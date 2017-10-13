Making a traditional Czech Strudel!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - This weekend is the Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival and all are invited to participate in the food, fun, music and heritage that will take place at the Prince George County Regional Heritage Center. Barbara Suessman and Amanda Vtipilson join us to chat about the events and make a delicious, traditional apple strudel. The festivities take place on Saturday, October 21st from 11am to 4pm and admission is FREE. For more information you can visit http://virginiaczechslovak.org/index.html or call 804-863-0212

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}