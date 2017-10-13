HOLMBERG: Mayor Stoney needs to attack root of Richmond violence problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Where is Mayor Stoney?

So far, this year, 56 people have been murdered in Richmond. Shootings are up more than 25 percent.

It's a troubling spike in violence, but Mark Holmberg says Stoney is keeping a lower profile than other leaders facing a similar crisis.

He stood tall and strong earlier this year when talking about "racial inequality" in reference to the Confederate monuments in Richmond.

But he has largely been quiet about the yearlong spike in murders and shootings in the city and the racial inequality of the violence and its root causes.

Holmberg says it's time for the mayor to attack the root of the problem: concentrated poverty.

Here’s his video commentary.