A walk to recovery

RICHMOND, Va. – The epidemic of addiction and substance abuse affects more than 21 million Americans. The Richmond based New Life For Youth organization is hosting it’s 1st Annual ‘RVA Walk For Recovery’ 5K Saturday, October 21st from 8am to 4pm in Byrd Park. Ashley Ritchie, a Director for New Life for Youth, fills us in on the faith-based organization’s initiatives of community outreach, eduction, and recovery programs for persons suffering from addiction. For more information or to register for the walk, you can visit http://newlifeforyouth.org/ and https://www.rvawalkforrecovery.org/