VSU celebrates Homecoming against Bowie St.

This Saturday, Virginia State host Bowie State for the Trojans Homecoming. The Trojans and Bulldogs are undefeated this season. Bowie State is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the CIAA and 1-0 in the North Division. Virginia State is 5-0 this year, 3-0 in the CIAA and 1-0 in the North. They along with Virginia Union are the last undefeated teams in the conference.

It's the first meeting between the two since last year when the Bulldogs rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to hand the Trojans their only division loss of the season.

Head Coach Reggie Barlow wants his team to enjoy this week as they prepare for Bowie St.