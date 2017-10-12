× Shots fired after fight escalates at Henrico Cook Out

HENRICO, Va. – Police responded to the Henrico Cookout on Eastridge Road near Regency Square Mall after shots were fired, confirmed an employee at the fast food restaurant.

The employee said that a fight quickly escalated between suspects in their mid-20s. The building was hit at least twice with bullets, according to the employee.

The employee said Henrico Police pulled up as he was on the phone with 911. He said the suspects had been detained by police.

The drive through is currently blocked off.

No customers were injured, according to the employee.