Several injured during attempted escape at North Carolina prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Several employees at a North Carolina Prison have been injured during an attempted prisoner escape Thursday afternoon.

The attempted escape happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Those officials said fires were set in the prison sewing plant.

The Department of Public Safety reports several employees were injured. No additional information has been released at this time.

A spokesperson with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center said the hospital has received six patients, according to WTKR.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Eliz City around 3:30 pm. Fire set in sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when avail. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

The situation caused multiple Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to be placed on lock down at the advice of Emergency Management.

However, as of approximately 4:45 p.m., the lockdown has been lifted and students and staff are currently being dismissed. After school events and athletics have been cancelled.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.