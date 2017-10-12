Final Score Friday Game of the Week Preview: (5)Manchester at (6)L.C. Bird

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Final Score Friday Game of the Week will focus on an old Dominion District rivalry that has become one of the more anticipated games of the season as Manchester travels to L.C. Bird.

Both teams have bounced back strongly since suffering their only loss of the season. The Lancers have won three in a row, outscoring their opponents 166-48. Meanwhile the Skyhawks have won four straight by a combined score of 167-30 with two shutouts.

"We're playing good football not great football right now" Tom Hall (Manchester Head Coach) said. "Each week our goal is to improve weekly. With Bird, you better buckle up that helmet a little tighter. You better make sure you have air in it and make sure you have your shoulder pads tight."

"We're not doing anything different, we're just trying to get better each week" Tony Nicely (L.C. Bird Head Coach) said. "If your peaking at game two, it's probably not going to be a good end of the season for you. They're a good team. You can't make mistakes cause they're going to capitalize on them. That's what football is all about."

From 2000-2010, L.C. Bird went 10-1 against Manchester but in the last six years, they have split the series three games apiece.