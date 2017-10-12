Free haunted canal boat rides in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Halloween tradition returns to Richmond this month.

Riverfront Canal Cruises will host haunted canal boat rides on Saturday, October 28.

“The Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the historic Kanawha Canal, drifting through the spooky sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts,” a spokesperson for Venture Richmond said. “Little ghouls and ghosts in attendance will receive a special candy treat. This is a Halloween event for the whole family!”

The free tour leaves every half hour, between 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., from the Canal Turning Basin at 14th and Dock Streets.

Call 804-788-6466 for more information.