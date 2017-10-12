Chesterfield shop sells handmade pewter treasures

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Pewtersmith, a small shop in Chesterfield County, sells handmade pewter statues, chess sets and other ornaments.

The owner of the shop called pewter metalwork a lost art, which he said played a major role in the history of the U.S., including the way people used it in everyday life.

“In the colonial days, they used it for their silverware, their plates [and] other items that they used around the house,” Jim Vanderwerff said. “They would use it in the normal pewter finish or some would polish it up to make it look like silver.”

Many of the company’s pieces are sold throughout Virginia and Vanderwerff said he plan on opening additional shops in historic locations around the state.

