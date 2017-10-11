Shaynefully Delicious ‘Apple Clafoutis’

RICHMOND, Va. – Don’t let the fancy French name fool you, this quick and easy Apple Clafoutis can impress guests but be prepared in minutes. Shaynefully Delicious Shayne Rogers is back to prepare this French apple custard, which is both sweet enough to be a dessert but hearty enough to serve for breakfast.

2 T butter

4 medium apples, peeled and sliced

1 c sugar, divided

1 t cinnamon

1 c buttermilk

4 large eggs

½ t salt

2/3 c all-purpose flour

Confectioner’s sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter over medium heat in a non-stick pan. Stir together apples, ½ cup of sugar and cinnamon. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, add buttermilk, eggs, flour, salt and remaining ½ cup of sugar to blender. Blend until smooth and frothy. Spoon apples into pie plate with a slotted spoon, reserving juice. Add juice to the blender and blend for about another 15 seconds. Pour the contents of the blender over the apples and bake for 45 minutes until the clafoutis has puffed and become golden brown. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar. The clafoutis will be at its best served warm from the oven.