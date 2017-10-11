RPD Sgt. Carol Adams will run as a write-in candidate for Richmond Sheriff

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Sergeant Carol Adams has announced she will take a leave from her position with RPD and enter the Richmond Sheriff race as a write-in candidate.

Adams has been with Richmond Police since 1997 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2007

She is also well known in the Richmond community through her work as the founder of the Carol Adams Foundation, a non-profit that provides emergency assistance to women, men and children who are victims of domestic violence.

“I’ve served the Richmond area community for over 27 years as a public servant, lived in the city for the past 19 years. I’m a graduate of Richmond Public School System and the University of Richmond,” said Adams in a statement. “I feel that people know me, and they know I have a heart for service. I just need to get the word out to voters that they can write-in my name for Richmond Sheriff.”

Adams will be on the Richmond Sheriff ballot along with Democratic candidate Antoinette Irving, and Independent candidates, Nicole D. Jackson and Emmett J. Jafari.

For more information about Adam’s 30-day write in campaign, click here.

The election for the Richmond City Sheriff will take place on November 7.