× Man arrested for Forest Hill bank robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was arrested two days after police said he robbed a bank on Forest Hill Avenue. Robert A. Wallace, 44, of Pilkington Street, was arrested October 5.

“At around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, police were called for a commercial robbery which occurred at the Wells Fargo at 7119 Forest Hill Avenue,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. ” The suspect entered the bank and after pacing around the lobby for a few minutes, approached a teller with a note demanding money. The teller complied and handed the suspect a plastic bag with cash. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.”

Tips received through Crime Stoppers and social media led police to Wallace.