Richmond SPCA rescues dogs from Hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of pets were impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and now six of those homeless dogs are in Richmond and will soon be ready for adoption.

The Richmond SPCA rescued six out of more than 100 dogs and cats who arrived in Northern Virginia Tuesday. The operation was arranged with the SPCA’s partnership with The Humane Society of the United States.

The homeless animals were with shelters in Puerto Rico prior to the devastation of Hurricane Maria. The removal of the animals creates space for pets that were displaced during the hurricane.

“We are happy to be able to save the lives of some of the dogs that are in great need in Puerto Rico,” said Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Robin Starr. “These dogs came to us lovely dogs. They have beautiful veterinary medical records. So, we are very happy to be able to save them.”

The animals will be ready for adoption after they are cleared by a vet and have been spayed and neutered.

“In the weeks ahead, we look forward to delivering to them any necessary medical care they may need prior to finding them lasting, loving homes in Richmond,” Richmond SPCA wrote on Facebook.

For more information call the Richmond SPCA at 804-521-1300.