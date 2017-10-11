Reclaim your youthful energy with NutriMost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Jim Holland, D.C. is back and he’s joined by his lovely wife, Nicole Holland, to talk about the personalized weight loss system, NutriMost. Both Jim and Nicole are living proof of the astonishing and exciting results that can be possible for anyone who’s interested in shedding those extra pounds. Dr. Jim Holland and his team are available to customize the program for each individual. For more information you can visit http://www.LoseWeightRichmond.com or call 804-798-1110.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NUTRIMOST}