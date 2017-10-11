× Publix at Virginia Center Marketplace on Brook Road is now open

HENRICO, Va. – The Publix at Virginia Center Marketplace, at 10150 Brook Road, opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Publix continues to roll out their revamped stories throughout Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield. The Florida-based grocer opened four locations in the Richmond-area earlier this summer.

The Publix at Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center, located at 3460 Pump Road, will open next week, on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

And Just in time for the holiday season, Publix supermarkets will open their first Tri-Cities location in Colonial Heights.

The Publix at Colonial Square Shopping Center, located at 3007 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, is expected to open on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The Colonial Heights location will be the seventh store to open in Central Virginia.

Publix and Wegman’s tied in 2017 as the most popular grocery chains in the U.S., according to a study by the industry research firm Market Force. Publix was ranked second for the past four years.