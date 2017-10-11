Singer, whose brother plays Virginia Tech football, killed after concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The music community in Washington, D.C. and the football community at Virginia Tech are in mourning following the weekend murder of Omar Rogers.

Rogers, 35, was shot early Sunday morning in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Police found Rogers in a car.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members told WDCW, Rogers was shot right after his weekend performance at Uniontown.

Rogers was known around Washington as “Big O,” “Mr. Classic Man,” or “Jamie Foxx of Go-go.”

Rogers' younger brother is Virginia Tech freshman wide receiver Sean Savoy.

"Yesterday I lost my number 1 fan my big brother," Savoy tweeted Monday. "He was shot 5 times and left 2 of his sons behind I promise they will be ok."

Yesterday I lost my number 1 fan my big brother😭 he was shot 5 times and left 2 of his sons behind I promise they will be ok🙏🏾😭😭😭😭 LLO❤️🗣 pic.twitter.com/2BiuzeCCHl — Sean Savoy (@Allmet_Boogie) October 9, 2017

A GoFundMe account set up to assist Robers' family has raised more than $16,000.

D.C. Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call 202-727-9099.