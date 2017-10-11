Man wanted in connection to Shockoe Bottom double homicide

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified a Richmond man as a suspect in a double homicide that took place in Shockoe Bottom early Sunday morning.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate Dominique D. Brockenbrough. The 40-year-old is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, possessing and transporting a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Main Street in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, police found 25-year-old Oscar W. Lewis II dead on the sidewalk.

Deonte M. Bullock, 29, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon.

Police say Brockenbrough fled the area on foot after the shooting.

Brockenbrough is described as a black male, 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair, a dark full beard, and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, chest, and back.

Anyone who sees Brockenbrough is asked to call police immediately as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250.

Best friends Max and Bam killed in Shockoe Bottom

Deonte “Max’ Bullock and Oscar “Bam” Lewis were best friends who grew up together in Richmond’s Fulton neighborhood, according to family members. Bullock, 29, and Lewis, 25, were both shot early Sunday morning along the 1700 block of East Main Street in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

Bam died on the sidewalk. Max was taken to the hospital were he later passed away.

Max’s sister Jenae said her younger brother was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“He loved everyone and everyone loved him,” Jenae said. “Everyone that he came in contact with loved him. He was a comedian.”

She said her brother Max and his friend Bam were always together.

“You didn’t see one without the other,” she said. “It’s unbelievable that he is gone. I just can’t. I don’t think I’ll ever get over this.”