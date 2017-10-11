Rabid cat darts into Henrico home, attacks small dog

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A small dog was placed in quarantine and a Henrico homeowner has undergone medical treatment after both were attacked by a rabid cat. The incident, reported Monday, took place along the 9000 Block of Battlefield Park Road in eastern Henrico.

“A homeowner reported while entering the home, a stray cat tried to run inside,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “When the homeowner attempted to scare the cat off the porch, the cat bit the homeowner on the hand and ran inside. Once inside, the cat began attacking a small dog. The homeowner then struck the cat with a cane to stop the attack.”

The cat later tested positive for rabies.

“The dog that was exposed was current on its rabies vaccination and will be quarantined at the owner’s home,” the police spokesperson said. “There were no additional animal or human exposures reported. This is the fourth confirmed rabies case in 2017 for Henrico County.”

If you see rabid animals near your home, call the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.