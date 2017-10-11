Art creates awareness for victims of domestic violence

RICHMOND, Va. – Angela Brown of Yeshua’s House and Virginia Coleman of Walton Gallery visit our LIVE studio to fill us in on the 5th Annual ‘Ladies First’ Show & Raffle. The all female art exhibit aims to bring awareness to domestic violence. The Walton gallery will host an opening reception of the exhibit is Saturday, October 14th from 5pm to 7pm, with a raffle of two handmade beaded necklaces. The with proceeds of the raffle will benefit Yeshua’s House, which offers transitional housing for women and children who’ve been victims of domestic violence. The exhibit, which features artwork from 17 different artists, will run through November 17th. For more information you can visit https://www.waltongallery.com/ and http://yeshuashouse.net/