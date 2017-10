Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Managing Editor of R•Home Magazine Jessica Ronky Haddad visits our studio to show us simple ways to add modern flair to your home decor. Jessica highlights how to add that modern edge from the simplicity of a pillow to the larger statement of fine art. For more modern design and architecture inspiration, R•Home Magazine is available on newsstands now and you can visit http://richmondmagazine.com/home

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RHOME MAGAZINE}