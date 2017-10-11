× 4-year-old Spotsylvania boy tumbles into well

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – A father is being treated for his injuries after jumping into a 40-foot well to save his son.

On Wednesday afternoon the four-year-old boy fell in, and his dad didn’t hesitate to go in right after him.

In fact, the whole family jumped in to action, and firefighters said that the mother almost had them both out when they arrived at the scene.

The child was treated at the scene, but was unharmed. The father has non-life threatening injuries.

The family lives in the 10800 block of Post Oak Road.