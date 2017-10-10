Shining a light on breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Getting regular mammograms is an important part of breast health, as breast cancer can sometimes appear without symptoms. Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr. Misti Wilson of the Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center visits our studio to emphasize the need for specialized and patient tailored treatments of breast cancer. The Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center is a comprehensive resource for women and men to prevent, diagnose and treat breast cancers. Offices are located in Richmond, Midlothian and Mechanicsville. For more information you can visit http://www.vabreastcenter.com/ or call 804-594-3130.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS VIRGINIA BREAST CENTER}