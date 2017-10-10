More savings from AAA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - AAA membership offers much more than just roadside assistance. Senior Public Affairs Specialist Tammy Arnette shares exciting health and wellness discounts and deals available to AAA members, which include savings on prescriptions, vision care, health foods and exercise gear. As a special offer for Virginia This Morning viewers, AAA is offering a primary annual membership rate of $52 with offer code WTVR. For more information you can visit http://www.AAA.com/join and https://midatlantic.aaa.com/Discounts/ or call 1-866-MEMBERS

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}