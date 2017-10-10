Man shot in the head on Richmond’s Northside: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head on Richmond’s Northside, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Brookland Park Boulevard and Garland Avenue Tuesday avenue.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head.

No information about a suspect or motive have been released at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

This shooting marks the third shooting in the city on Tuesday.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.