Hit The Dance Floor with Studio 4

RICHMOND, Va. – The Studio 4 Dance Company is Richmond’s only professional hip hop performance company and they visit to teach us some moves. Performing for us LIVE are founder Deandra Clark and members Meghan Bumbalo, Zakeeya Birchett, Jasmine Shaw, Deedra Harris, and Tony Golden, Jr. The Studio 4 Dance company hosts open classes at Dogtown Dance Theatre every Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm for $7 per person. During ArtoberVA, all classes will feature a dance choreographed to a Halloween-themed song. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/Studio4DanceCompany