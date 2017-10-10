Enjoy Munchies During the Games

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef David Miles stops by to share the new football inspired ‘Tailgate Menu’ at the Red Embers Bar & Grill at Uptown Alley located at 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway in Midlothian. The menu features fan favorites such as stadium nachos, bbq pork pulled sliders, ‘Dog Pound’ chili dogs and loaded pizzas. This fall you can enjoy the fare and catch a game on one of the Red Ember’s 80 HDTVs or the 16’ projector. For more information you can visit http://www.uptownalleyrichmond.com/red-embers-bar-grill/