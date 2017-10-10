× 2 people shot outside Richmond gas station

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a double shooting outside a gas station Tuesday morning.

Police found one victim outside the gas station on Westover Hills Blvd just after midnight. That victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police found another victim on the Midlothian Turnpike with a gunshot wound to the arm. He says he was at the gas station where the first victim was found.

Police say 3 male suspects all wearing dark clothing left the gas station in dark colored SUV.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Richmond Police.