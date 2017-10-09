Body found at Dutch Gap boat landing
The Virginia Opera Presents “Samson and Delilah”

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Opera opens the new season with a brand new production, “Samson and Delilah.  Maestro Adam Turner visits our studio to discuss the Virginia Opera’s fresh take on a classic, biblical tale by setting it in a 1930’s Berlin.  Joining Adam are Mezzo-Soprano Melissa Bonetti and Pianist Shelby Rhoades to perform the aria ‘Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix’.  The Virginia Opera will be performing Samson and Delilah on Friday, October 13th at 8pm and Sunday, October 15th at 2:30pm at the Dominion Arts Center in Richmond.  For more information you can visit https://vaopera.org/#