The Virginia Opera Presents “Samson and Delilah”

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Opera opens the new season with a brand new production, “Samson and Delilah.” Maestro Adam Turner visits our studio to discuss the Virginia Opera’s fresh take on a classic, biblical tale by setting it in a 1930’s Berlin. Joining Adam are Mezzo-Soprano Melissa Bonetti and Pianist Shelby Rhoades to perform the aria ‘Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix’. The Virginia Opera will be performing Samson and Delilah on Friday, October 13th at 8pm and Sunday, October 15th at 2:30pm at the Dominion Arts Center in Richmond. For more information you can visit https://vaopera.org/#