Parents upset by delay to fix flashing traffic lights near school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Parents in Chesterfield County are concerned about a flashing speed limit sign near Crenshaw Elementary School.

They became concerned when lights on the sign went down and it did not flash for days last week.

It was something that parent Barbara Griffith said she noticed right away.

Griffith said whenever she ventures out of her Swift Creek Crossing neighborhood for a stroll, it doesn't take long to spot speeders along busy Bailey Bridge Road.

"There is so much traffic, someone is going to get hurt" Griffith explained.

She said the traffic is a big concern for her because she usually walks her grandson in a stroller near the school on Bailey Bridge Road.

When she noticed the flashing speed limit sign was not working, Griffith immediately thought that someone with the county and the school system should know about it.

Griffith could not stop the questions in her mind. "What if a bus pulls out? What if a teenager comes through wide open, and they do. What if a child gets hurt?"

Other parents also realized the flashing lights on the speed limit sign were not working. They say they noticed it for several days.

On Monday, one dad who didn't want to give his name spoke at length with CBS 6 News.

He described what he saw on Monday when he went to the school in the morning.

"Just as every other day that I've noticed, the light was not working this morning" that dad said.

He went on to explain that he spoke with many parents who also had similar concerns.

"We checked with the school and I'm talking multiple parents who noticed that they were out. As you can see people fly down this road because the lights are not working" that dad explained.

That father contacted CBS 6 News to see if we could find out who was responsible for fixing it.

A school spokesperson told CBS 6 News their facilities crew fixed the flashing light on the sign Monday.

That's a relief to parents who say they could not rest easy until this safety issue was addressed.

