Celebrate Good Times on New Year's with Kool & The Gang at Innsbrook

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Kool & The Gang will ring in the New Year at Innsbrook After Hours. The funk and R&B band known for timeless hits like “Jungle Boogie,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Joanna,” and “Celebration” will perform at the Glen Allen venue on December 31, 2017.

Tickets go on sale October 16 and start at $20.17.

“General Admission tickets will increase in price after that, and will be $40 at the gate on New Year’s Eve,” an Innsbrook After Hours spokesperson said. “A limited number of Floor Passes will be available for $49, providing Dance Floor Pit access.”

In addition to the concert, dinner and VIP hospitality tickets and packages will be available.

Richmond’s party rock band The Mashup will open for Kool & The Gang .