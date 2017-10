× Firefighters respond to Fareva Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Firefighters responded to Fareva Richmond early Monday morning.

Henrico firefighters received the call before 5:00 a.m. for the warehouse on Darbytown Rd.

HUGE @HenricoFire presence at the Fareva Richmond plant off Darbytown Rd. We've been asked to stay off property. Waiting for details. pic.twitter.com/LiL4Bxw8qe — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) October 9, 2017

According to its website, Fareva Richmond is a household, cosmetic and pharmaceutical contract manufacturer.

This is a Breaking News story. Check back for updates.