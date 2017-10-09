× Radio host Delilah loses son to suicide

Delilah Rene, know to radio listener across the country simply as Delilah, announced her son Zachariah committed suicide.

“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now,” Delilah posted on Facebook. “My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on.”

Delilah has asked for prayers for her son and said she would pray for others suffering with depression.

“I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” she continued.

Delilah said she would not be on the radio and social media while she grieves.

“I’ll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much!” she told fans.

Delilah is the mother to 13 children, according to her Facebook. There is a 30-year span between my oldest and my youngest child, she added.