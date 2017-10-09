× Mechanicsville woman killed on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 as 27-year-old Chante A. McGinnis, of Mechanicsville. She was killed early Sunday morning when her Chevrolet Malibu ran off I-95 south near Willis Road, overturned and caught fire, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was reported at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

