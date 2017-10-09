× CBS 6 buys movie tickets for folks to test out new Byrd theater seats

RICHMOND, Va. — For the first time in 90 years, the Byrd Theatre unveiled new seats Friday in the first phase of their seat replacement project.

The Byrd Theatre celebrated the new seats with a public ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new center section seating features 234 new seats with more legroom and cup holders. Officials said additional seats will be added next year.

While reporter Mark Holmberg was there checking them out, he bought several people’s tickets for the show. He had a good time surprising many movie goers and families who were headed inside.

“We are happy to give you free tickets,” Holmberg said to folks. “The new seats are awesome, you won’t believe them.”

The public also has an opportunity to name the new seats with a donation to the Byrd Theatre Foundation. If you would like more information about sponsoring a new seat, click here.

