All the goodness and none of the guilt

RICHMOND, Va. – The creator of rawgirltoxicworld.com Esposa E joins us in the kitchen to whip up some dangerously delicious gluten-free vegan banana nut muffins. For more information you can visit http://rawgirltoxicworld.com/2017/06/30/dangerously-delicious-gluten-free-vegan-banana-nut-muffins/

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup walnuts (crispy walnuts are best)

1 1/2 cups brown rice flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup apple juice

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 3)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375˚F. Oil or line 12 standard muffin tins or 24 mini muffin tins with paper. (I like bigger muffins so I used the 12 muffin tin.)

2. Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for 5 minutes, until fragrant. Alternatively, toast the walnuts in a dry, heavy-bottomed skillet until slightly flecked with brown, about 5 minutes.

3. Transfer the nuts to a food processor and grind with some of the flour so as not to turn the nuts into paste. You can also transfer the nuts to a cutting board and finely chop.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, walnuts, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, whisk the juice, syrup, oil, and vanilla until thoroughly combined.

5. Pour the wet into the dry, mixing with a spatula or spoon until the dry ingredients are completely absorbed. Fold the bananas into the batter.

6. Pour the batter into the muffin tins. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the muffins comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes before removing from the mold. Store at room temperature for up to 4 days. Freeze for up to 1 month.