‘Bam, bam, bam’: Shockoe resident awoken by gunfire that left 2 dead

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond that left two men dead.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Main Street. Officers found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them was taken to the hospital.

The 25-year-old man identified by police as Oscar Lewis, of the 1700 block of N. 29th Street, died at the scene. His friends said Lewis was a father who went by “Bam.”

The second victim was later identified as Deonte M. Bullock, 19, of the 2200 block of Carrington Street. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

Witnesses said a fight erupted outside Image Restaurant and Lounge, and then several shots rang out. Eric Preston, who lives nearby the scene said he woke up to the sound of gunfire.

"Just like bam, bam, bam, and then I think I heard one last shot," he said. "There was a pause and then one last shot."

He said the gunshots were loud.

"They sounded like they were right next to me,” he said.

Preston has lived downtown for years and said while he loves his neighborhood, he's learned to avoid being outside at certain times.

"You know, after a certain hour, I don't care what's going on…I'm not going outside,” he said.

Shockoe Bottom has seen its share of crime recently. In September, a man was attacked and beaten outside the pizzeria at the corner of 18th Street and East Main St. In June, three people were shot near the 17th St. Farmers Market. In May, two women were shot and killed while driving on I-95 after a fight broke out near a club in Shockoe.

"As soon as Thursday night, Friday and Saturday night hit, it's totally different after a certain hour,” said Preston.

Cory Joyner works at the "Born to Be Great Thrift Boutique" off East Main Street and said he found out there had been a shooting right in front of the store just hours before.

"We have a wooden bench that usually is in the doorway right here and that had crime scene tape on it. I looked down and saw blood on the tile right there,” said Joyner pointing at the ground.

Joyner says the owner of the thrift shop has decided to start closing earlier to make sure everyone stays safe.

"It's getting darker later and she doesn't like that me or my dad or her are going to be working here when all that is going on and could happen,” said Joyner.

Several witnesses said that a woman was arrested in connection to the shooting. RPD officials have not confirmed that. They also haven't released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.