Man shot in the leg in Northside by unknown suspect

RICHMOND, Va. — An adult male was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon, around 1:50 p.m. in Northside.

The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Enslow Avenue, in the Providence Park neighborhood in between Brookland Park and Highland Park.

The victim said he did not know the suspect who shot him, according to Lt. Garcia with the Richmond Police Department.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said.