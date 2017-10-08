× 1 killed on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 95 in Chesterfield early Sunday.

Police responded to the crash on I-95 south, near the Willis Road exit, at 5:24 a.m.

“A vehicle traveling south on Interstate 95 crashed near Exit 64 for Willis Road. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire. There is one confirmed fatality,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The crash remains under investigation at this time.”

The name of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released.

