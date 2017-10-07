Wheeler runs Deep Run past Freeman 29-28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wyndham - Deep Run's Aiden Wheeler carried 10 times for 67 yards...the most important coming on his last rush of the night, a 2 point conversion that capped a wild comeback for the Wildcats and a 29-28 win over Douglas Freeman.

The Rebels (3-4) built up a 28-7 halftime lead behind 155 yards rushing and 3 TDs from Korry Cooper. Quarterback Jack Pollard also threw for 138 yards and another score.

But Wheeler scored on a 52 yard touchdown run at the beginning of the third quarter to start the comeback. With under a minute to play, the Wildcats were down 7 when Wheeler scored his third touchdown of the night.

Down 1 with 41 seconds to play, Deep Run head coach Chad Hornik decided to roll the dice, and Wheeler made it pay off, rushing around the right end for the game winning conversion.

Deep Run is now 3-3 on the year and took a big step towards a second straight division 5 playoff appearance. They host Thomas Jefferson next week. Freeman has dropped two straight and will host J.R. Tucker in week 8.