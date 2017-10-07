Springers roll Hanover 40-8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hanover - Third ranked Highland Springs spotted Hanover a touchdown to start their game, then the Springers ran past the Hawks for a 40-8 win.

D'Vonte Waller threw for 371 yards and 5 touchdowns, 4 of them over 60 yards in length. Jonathan Carey had 2 catches for 131 yards and 2 scores. Billy Kemp IV and LaQuan Veney also had 80 yard TD receptions.

Hanover (1-5) got 126 total yards and a score from quarterback Tyler Elrod. They travel to Patrick Henry next week.

The Springers improve to 6-1 and are off in week 8.