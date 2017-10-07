× Richard Spencer and white nationalists briefly return to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Richard Spencer and group of white nationalists returned to downtown Charlottesville tonight to protest in front of the Robert E. Lee statue, say sources from Newsplex and WVIR in Charlottesville.

The small group of supporters carried torches chanted “You will not replace us.” and “We will be back.” in front of the Confederate monument briefly, before leaving the Emancipation Park.

The entire rally lasted about 20 minutes.

This comes after one person was killed and several were injured in August during the “Unite The Right” rally.

HAPPENING NOW: @RichardBSpencer & white nationalist supporters are back with their torches in front of Lee statue in #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/CwVhxpN7r8 — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

White nationalists now chanting – “We will be back”. About 3 dozen supporters in Emancipation Park. Plenty of police on standby in park. pic.twitter.com/LuJEsAgxQy — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

UPDATE: After short torchlit protest in front of the tarp-covered Lee monument in #Charlottesville, white nationalists have left the park. — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 8, 2017

