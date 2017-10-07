× Large police presence reported along I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A large police presence was reported near the Lewistown Road ramps along Interstate 95 north

in Hanover (mile marker 89) after a crash there earlier in the evening.

The driver had been pursued by law enforcement prior to the crash, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. The driver was believed to have had a weapon and was willing to hurt himself, those sources indicated.

A search for the driver has extended into woods nearby the interstate ramp, according to Crime Insider sources.

