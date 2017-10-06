× Weekend Events: 2nd Street Festival, Hogtober, Light the Night, HeartWalk

RICHMOND, Va. —

United for UNOS United Network for Organ Sharing, 9th Annual Soirée Friday, October 6, 7 – 10 pm, 700 North 4th Street, Richmond. Featuring Stories of Transplantation from recipients Earl Fleming, Amanda Varnes and others.

United for UNOS 9th Annual Soirée is an annual awareness/fundraising event that supports United Network for Organ Sharing’s lifesaving mission with event proceeds supporting organ matching and transplantation education programs. Transplant recipients along with donor family members and living donors will be among the event’s 425+ guests. One of the Soiree’s key activities of the evening is walking around and tasting all 18 specialty food dishes from Richmond’s top restaurants and caterers! Arriving hungry is a must! We also celebrate transplant recipients, living donors and donor family members through our Stories of Transplantation— inviting guests to chat with them and discover their connection to transplantation. For more details visit https://www.501auctions.com/unitedforunos/.

The Virginia Friends of Mali invite presents Papa Susso & Balla Kouyate for Dinner, Dancing, Celebration!

Friday, October 6, 6 pm – 8:30 pm, VCU Cabell Library 3rd Floor Lecture Hall. Virginia Friends Of Mali welcomes Papa Susso & Balla Kouyate to the Africa Business Conference in celebration of the 67th year of Mali’s National Independence. “The story that begins with the rise of the king Sunjata Keita in 13th Century Mali now extends to music-filled social gatherings, electro-griots, and of course, fusion!” Susso and Kouyate will share their stories, music, and dance. West African buffet from Chef MaMusu’s Africanne on Main. Tickets are $25. Reserve your tickets today: Email virginiafriendsofmali@gmail.com. Reserve or pay at the door, Details at https://www.facebook.com/events/153352515263099/.

Light The Night Walk, Saturday October 7th, Registration starts at 5 and the walk is at 7 pm.

Innsbrook North Shore Commons Lawn, 4901 Lake Brook Dr., Glen Allen. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it’s all happening now. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of the mission and to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer. CBS 6 Greg McQuade is once again serving as the event’s Emcee. For more information visit http://www.lightthenight.org/events/richmond.

29th annual The 2nd Street Festival, October 7 & 8

Presented by Altria and Dominion Energy, and produced by Venture Richmond Events, LLC, celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood. This year, the festival highlights talented performers in the metro Richmond area. The festival features co-headliners Visions Band on Saturday, and The Art of Noise featuring The Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B and DJ Marc, and Grammy nominated Mad Skillz and Kelli Lemon will close out the festival on Sunday. Other performers include Debo Dabney, VCU Black Awakening Choir, Lucy Kilpatrick, Carlton Blount, SPARC, and many others over t he two-day festival. For street closures and a complete list of performers visit http://www.venturerichmond.com/events/venture/secondstreet.html.

RVA American Heart Association Healthy For Good™ Heart Walk, Saturday, October 7, 8 am.

Registration and activities, walk starts at 9:30 am at West Creek Parkway, 12575 West Creek Parkway, Virginia. The walk features a 2 or 3 mile course, wellness expo, kid’s activities and Hands-Only CPR training ad is stroller and pet friendly. The American Heart Association encourages everyone to begin “heartwalking” and make an ongoing, personal commitment to move more, and increase heart rate with regular exercise. The Healthy For Good Heart Walk is a fun way to invest in our health and that of future generations, while honoring those who have been impacted by heart disease, stroke and congenital heart defects. This is a rain or shine event. For more information visit www.richmondvaheartwalk.org and Facebook: @RichmondAHA. CBS 6 Kristen Luehrs

15th annual Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape, Saturday, Oct. 7th, 11 am to 6 pm at Historic Courthouse Village at 3800 Old Buckingham Road.

Over 20 Virginia wineries, live music from InsideOut Band and Route 64, and shopping over 100 arts and crafts vendors and food available for purchase. Festival of the Grape has grown into one of Powhatan’s biggest events with 8000 attendees each year and 125 volunteers. In addition to funding economic development through the Chamber of Commerce, over $10,000 is given back to community organization through grants and donations. Adult tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Youth, 13-21, are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Online sales end on Oct. 7 at 12 a.m. Tickets and a full list of vendors are available at PowhatanWineFestival.com.

Hogtober Fest at Libby Hill Park, Church Hill, Saturday, October 7, 12 pm-6 pm

Hogtober is a celebration of community, music and lots of delicious barbecue. It’s organized and run by the friends and families in the Church Hill neighborhood, Family friendly, kid and adult activities, and an amazing view from Libby Hill. Free to attend, pay as you go for food and drinks. For more details visit http://hogtober.com/.

Owens Creek Oyster Festival at Grayhaven Winery, Saturday at 11 am – 6 pm, Grayhaven Winery, 4675 E Grey Fox Cir, Gum Spring, Virginia, 30 minutes west of Richmond.

Come see why Virginia is known as the “Oyster Capital of the East Coast” at the Owen’s Creek Oyster Festival. Get them raw, grilled, fried, on a Po’ Boy or in a classic oyster bisque. Enjoy select South African wines and live music. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to relax with friends and family alfresco. Tables and chairs also provided. For more information visit http://www.grayhavenwinery.com/html/events.html.

Future Events

Priest Tyaire’s hit play “Momma’s Boy” at the Altria Theater, 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond Friday, November 3, 8 p.m.

What happens when a mother holds on to her son too long? That’s precisely what we learn as Cheryl Pepsi-Riley (Thanks for my Child), Jackee Harry (227), Nephew Tommy (Steve Harvey Morning Show), Gary ‘Lil G’ Jenkins (from Silk), Dawn Robinson (from En Vogue), R&B / Gospel artist Shirley Murdock (Husband), and more unite to tell the story of a how a man is forced to change the life of a “Momma’s Boy” and turn him into a grown man. A comedic spin on the iconic classic movie “Baby Boy.” Tickets go on sale at the Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices, online at http://www.etix.com, or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849). CBS 6 Antoinette Essa Emcee.