The Byrd Theatre unveils first new seats in 90 years

RICHMOND, Va. — For the first time in 90 years, the Byrd Theatre unveiled new seats Friday in the first phase of their seat replacement project.

The Byrd Theatre celebrated the new seats with a public ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new center section seating features 234 new seats with more legroom and cup holders. Officials said additional seats will be added next year.

The public also has an opportunity to name the new seats with a donation to the Byrd Theatre Foundation. If you would like more information about sponsoring a new seat, click here.