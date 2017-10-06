Prince George teen bullied: ‘Some days I’m scared to go to school’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Logan Cole, a 16-year-old student, is tired of bullies.

"Some days I'm scared to go to school" Cole said.

Cole, a junior at Prince George County High, says his fears come as bullying has gotten worse.

"I am gay so I do get some hate from certain people,” he said.

This past week though, the bullying spread to social media, including a video posted online making fun of what he was wearing. Someone posted a Snapchat that was shot inside the school.

“I was put on social media, being joked around for what I wore, which was heels,” he said.

"Yesterday I was called down to be interviewed by two police and I talked about the incident that occurred to me,” he said.

Logan says he isn't the only openly gay student being targeted. Logan's mom is also ready to take a stand.

"There's a bunch of close-minded children," his mom, Jennifer Benehaley, said."Why do you care, you know, he's not approaching you, so leave him be, let him go on and do his own thing in school and you go do your own thing".

Except for the bullying, Logan Cole says he believes he is getting a quality education at the high school.

Both he and his mother agree that every student should "feel safe, in a good environment to learn...no need to have all this hate coming around.”