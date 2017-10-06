Chesterfield crime spree prompts police warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police have issued a warning to neighbors after thieves broke into around 20 unlocked vehicles parked in and around the Michaux Creek subdivision this week.

Items taken from the car include money, computers, jewelry, and even guns. In one instance, police said, an entire car was stolen because someone left their keys inside the unlocked vehicle.

"There is a sense of violation. I've had my car broken into before and you do lose a sense of security," neighbor Greg Brown said.

Another neighbor - who asked not to be identified - noticed her husband's truck and their garage were broken into Friday morning.

She immediately texted other neighbors with a warning.

"It raised everybody's awareness level," neighbor Mark Beck said. "But I am very surprised about that happening here. Need to lock your cars in your driveway."

In a message posted on the department's Facebook page, Chesterfield Police offered a stern reminder to drivers.

"Please help us. We can't do it alone," the post read. "Change your routine. Make it a habit to remove your belongings and lock your vehicles. Encourage your friends to do the same. We need your help."

"It's a crime of opportunity and it's great that they are raising awareness for people to lock their doors," Beck added. "We should know that the criminal element is out there."

Chesterfield Police encouraged car break-in victims to report the crimes to police. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.